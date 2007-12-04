Stories Covered by SharonStories Covered by SharonMore>>
Under the Steel: Inside the Work on the Rt. 29 and Rio Rd. Intersection
Steel plates cover large section of Rt. 29 and Rio Rd. What's underneath the steel will soon affect anyone who drives that part of Albemarle County. NBC29 anchor Sharon Gregory shares an inside look at this unique project.Full Story
College Aged Dating Violence
Witnesses in the George Huguely trial have said they saw Huguely and Love act abusively towards each other; that testimony has opened the door to a conversation many people would prefer to hide.Full Story
Teen Sexting: An In-Depth Look at the Trend
Teen Sexting: An In-Depth Look at the Trend
In this special report, NBC29's Sharon Gregory examines the teen sexting trend and a case in Louisa County so big that it got the attention of the VA State Crime Commission.Full Story
Media Descends on Charlottesville, But Why Now?
Media Descends on Charlottesville, But Why Now?
A murder trial often makes for an interesting story, but the George Huguely murder case is getting attention nationwide. When you ask anybody why, you get a wealth of opinions on the issue. Full Story
UVA Students Using Huguely Trial as Learning Tool
UVA Students Using Huguely Trial as Learning Tool
For some, the George Huguely murder trial is a lesson and the courthouse is a classroom. UVA law students are watching the case unfold, getting a first hand taste of what their future careers may hold.Full Story
Love Tragedy Spurs Legislative Changes
Love Tragedy Spurs Legislative Changes
The death of Yeardley Love has spurred lawmakers to action. Her death has created greater awareness of dating violence and even led to changes in the law.Full Story
Impact of Huguely Trial on Charlottesville Businesses
Impact of Huguely Trial on Charlottesville Businesses
With talk of about 175 journalists in town for the Huguely trial, area businesses wanted to be prepared. But not everybody says the trial is generating extra sales.Full Story
Changes on UVA Grounds Following Yeardley Love's Death
Changes on UVA Grounds Following Yeardley Love's Death
After Yeardley Love's murder, UVA administrators faced questions about George Huguely's criminal past. They said they didn't know of his run-ins with the law, and that prompted changes on grounds.Full Story
Media Circus Converges on Charlottesville for Huguely Trial
Media Circus Converges on Charlottesville for Huguely Trial
The courtroom is what we are all focused on as the George Huguely trial unfolds, but the story the other side of the camera is the massive array of live trucks and media that will call Charlottesville home for the duration.Full Story