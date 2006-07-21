-
Route 29 Road Projects Set to Open
Some roads that have been under construction as part of the Route 29 solutions package of projects are expected to open this week.
-
Albemarle Co. Police Investigating Murder-Suicide Involving Brothers
Albemarle County police are investigating a domestic murder-suicide that left two brothers dead.
-
New Report: Virginia's Landfills Added 1.3 Million Extra Tons in 2016
A new report shows Virginia's landfills added an extra 1.3 million tons of solid waste in the past year, which a spokesman says is stable.
-
Shenandoah Valley Family Helping 2nd Daughter to Fight Cancer
A family in the Shenandoah Valley gives new meaning to the words heart and resilience after a second daughter of theirs was diagnosed with cancer. Click here for Kayla's GoFundMe page.
-
Anti-Pipeline Hikers Reach Halfway Point Along Project's Route
2nd Annual 'Right to Fight Suicide' Fundraiser Takes Place in Staunton
Stuarts Draft to Get Own Public Library
Republicans Choose Primary Over Convention in 2018
United Way, Partners Host Relay Race to Benefit Health Care Access
Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville Hosts Open House
Radio Club Hosts Field Day to Test Emergency Communication
CASE Honors Sweet Briar College for Superior Fundraising
Pedestrian Struck in Waynesboro is Airlifted to UVA Medical Center
YMCA in Charlottesville to Host Open House Tours Before Opening
-
28th Annual VHSL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Tom Sox Take Down Turks 8-1, Retake 1st Place in VBL South Division
Anthony Gill Signs with Hornets for NBA Summer League
Hitting Streak Over, Michael Wielansky Still Leading Tom Sox
London Perrantes Signs NBA Summer League Contract with Miami Heat
Three More Virginia Baseball Players Sign MLB Contracts
Key West Club Hosts Hollymead in Jefferson Swim League
Kendall Ballard Named to USA Field Hockey U-21 National Team
UVa Pitcher Tommy Doyle Signs with Colorado Rockies
Mendenhall Elevates Vic So’oto to Defensive Line Coach
-
Update: Defendant in Charlottesville Murder Case Enters Alford Pleas
Charlottesville Court Hears Motion in Washington Capital Murder Case
Washington's Defense Presents Pretrial Motions in Capital Murder Case
Trial Again Delayed for Man Charged with Aldridge Murders
Trial Delayed for Charlottesville Man Charged in Aldridge Murders
Judge Denies Defense Motion in Aldridge Murder Case
Charlottesville Judge Hears Motions in Aldridge Capital Murder Case
Trial Date Set for Man Charged in Rugby Avenue Murders
Charlottesville Man Charged with Capital Murder in Aldridge Case
Trial Set for Man Charged with Rugby Ave. Double Murder
-
Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville Hosts Open House
Shenandoah Valley Family Helping 2nd Daughter to Fight Cancer
2nd Annual 'Right to Fight Suicide' Fundraiser Takes Place in Staunton
Tom Sox Take Down Turks 8-1, Retake 1st Place in VBL South Division
Route 29 Road Projects Set to Open
Virginia Department of Corrections Dealing with Vacancies
Historic Cargo Boats Floating Down James River in Annual Tradition
28th Annual VHSL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Hitting Streak Over, Michael Wielansky Still Leading Tom Sox
Body found inside car at Cape Coral Home Depot
-
McConnell's focus: finding votes for Senate health care bill
Lionel Richie: Tour with Mariah Carey will be 'camp city'
At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating the president
Trump's bright idea: a solar wall at the US-Mexico border
Senate GOP unveils 'Obamacare' overhaul, but not all aboard
The Latest: Arrests at Capitol of health bill protesters
The Latest: Cindy, now a tropical depression, moving inland
In Iowa, the president channels his inner candidate Trump
US officials underscore Russia threat to 2016 elections
Shocking video of police shooting wasn't enough to convict
